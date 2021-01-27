  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC launches 2021 Patriotic Emulation Movement

The People’s Committee of HCMC has just issued Decree No. 2 on launching the 2021 Patriotic Emulation Movement.

Accordingly, the municipal government has asked leaders of the people’s committees of districts, departments, organizations, enterprises across the country to deploy the campaign and implement key tasks.
The criteria and missions of the emulation must promote the strength and creative potentials of the people at all levels in the city; and relate to completing the socio-economic development targets in 2021.
Notably, the above agencies have to focus on the 2021 topic, “Year of building urban administration and improving investment environment”, attach to the emulation movement of Party and Government building, complete goals of administrative reform and implement technology solutions.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh

