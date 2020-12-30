Accordingly, the fair attracted the participation of 230 enterprises with 380 booths. The products on display are mainly essential items such as consumer goods, foods, textiles - leather shoes, handicrafts, cosmetics, electrical appliances, etc, contributing to promoting and introducing products of businesses in Ho Chi Minh City and enterprises of the nationwide provinces and cities. Notably, booths aim to introduce key and potential rural industrial products.Within the framework of the fair, many activities are also held to lure huge number of visitors. In addition, the organizers also held the program named “Brand Golden Hour” of businesses, the professional comedy music and dance program with the performance of music stars, comedians, and introduced the fast food court and specialties of the regions, etc.

By Ai Van – Translated by Huyen Huong