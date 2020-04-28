HCMC launches contest for administration reform

The aim of this administration reform contest is to achieve all assigned targets at the end of 2020 to transform the municipal authorities into a friendly, modern, swift, and citizen-oriented one.

The focused mission of this contest is to ‘improve the working culture, duty culture, attitude towards citizens and businesses when on duty’.

Particularly, there must be improvements in satisfaction rates of both individuals and organizations towards the services of administrative offices, especially in the fields of education and healthcare; increases in on-time process rates of administration documents; and a rise in the rate of residents, organizations using online level-3 and level-4 public services in their units.

The contest welcomes all state departments, industries, the People’s Committees of districts and wards, state officers working and living in HCMC, employees and groups from news agencies in the city, and citizens, business people residing here.

Organizations and individuals can register their innovative suggestions, effective solutions, practical working models regarding administration reform, particularly those about adjusting current working methods to best fit the Covid-19 fight in HCMC at the moment.

The contest lasts until November 2020.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Huong Vuong