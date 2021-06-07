HCMC launches map of tracing, mapping coronavirus pandemic

Via the map, residents can find issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic nearby their house or other location in the city. It is easy for people to access the map with a smartphone or a computer connected to the Internet.



Besides that, residents can search for information related to facial mask suppliers, medical facilities, essential stuff providers, etc. The system also provides density analysis and statistics serving for the pandemic management, supervision and control.

A map of tracing, mapping coronavirus pandemic



Accordingly, the data system has been provided by Ho Chi Minh City Center for Diseases Control (HCDC) and is expected to be permanently updated following the official notifications of HCDC.

The Municipal Department of Information and Communications hoped that the map would be a great tool for people and managers in the city to effectively fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Ba Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong