HCMC launches “mobile markets” on buses

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has recently collaborated with transportation units to launch "mobile markets" on buses to promptly supply essential goods for people amid the social distancing order and complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost all the bus seats were removed to make room for vegetables and the bus staff who will turn into sellers. The “mobile markets” sell vegetables at a stable price to all the districts in the city to promptly provide for local residents. 

HCMC launches 'mobile supermarkets' on buses ảnh 1 The bus staff are turned into sellers.
The selling and buying activities take place very fast and safely following the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.
Currently, there are two buses operating daily as mobile markets. Each bus carries around 250 kilograms of vegetables of all kinds and travels to two different places from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vegetable providers were assigned by the City Department of Industry and Trade and the People’s Committees of Wards are responsible for informing local residents of selling sites.

By Minh Nghia – Translated by Huyen Huong

