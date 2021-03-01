HCMC launches “Youth Month 2021” program

After the launching ceremony, young people have joined activities, such as cleaning and disinfecting schools, bus stations, apartments, markets and other public areas; offering trees to residents; environmental cleaning; repainting apartments; helping locals to change citizen identification cards; classifying waste in residential areas; promoting startup activities among young people.



They have also implemented works in response to the “building civilized urban and new-style rural areas” program, such as presenting handwashing stations, building children’s playgrounds and eco-friendly toilets in schools.

On this occasion, major targets have been launched, including organizing “Journeys to the history and tradition” visiting revolutionary bases of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the anti-US resistance war, providing consultancy services to about 10,000 youths, offering job opportunities to at least 5,000 young people, providing social skill training for around 20,000 youths and teenagers.

In addition, districts have supported young people to get loans worth at least VND5 billion (US$216,000) each; providing 50 tools of living to disadvantaged members of HCYU and youths; planting 5,000 trees; introducing outstanding members of HCYU for the admission to the Party.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Thua Thien-Hue Province also launched the Youth Month and a tree-planting campaign in Phu Van District.

The provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union introduced the model of “Zero-waste commune”, club of young fishermen in Phu Thuan Commune; and offered 1,700 garbage bins, 629 eco-friendly shopping bags, 200 national flags, 60 waste bins to the clubs of young fishermen, 20 scholarships worth VND500,000 of each to poor students.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh