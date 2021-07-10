HCMC leader conducts inspections of Covid-19 prevention works in districts

District 6 has put 10 Covid-19 checkpoints into operation placed in the border between the district 6 and neighboring districts of 5,8 and Binh Tan

The city’s leader asked localities to remind residents to strictly comply with the HCMC’s official dispatch No.2279/UBND-VX and Directive No. 16/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic after seeing many people traveling on streets without rational reasons, and give fines on violators of Covid-19 rules.

Regarding to the establishment of Covid-19 monitoring and control stations in districts, he noted that the local authorities should consider the impacts on residents’ travel demand, especially urgent and essential cases.

Some districts throughout HCMC, including 6, Tan Phu and Binh Tan set up Covid-19 control stations in the first day of the two-week social distancing starting on July 9.

District 6 has put 10 Covid-19 checkpoints into operation placed in the border between the district 6 and neighboring districts of 5,8 and Binh Tan, and others in wards and quarters in accordance with the Directive No. 16. with the principle of every household, ward, district and province going into self-isolation, said Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 6 Le Thi Thanh Thao

Street vendors on Tran Hung Dao Street in District 5 in the evening of July 9



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh