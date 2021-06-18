HCMC leader conducts unexpected inspections of Covid-19 prevention works

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc leads a delegation to conduct an inspection of the epidemic prevention and control at Binh Dien whosale market. (Photo: SGGP) Accordingly, the city’s Vice chairman checked the implementation of preventive measures to prevent Covid-19 at the Ehome 3 apartment building, Nam Long residential area in Binh Tan District, and My Phuc apartment building in District 8.



Visiting these places, he praised the security force's efforts at isolation zones and reminded them to protect their health and ensure safety for residents.

In the early morning of June 18, the delegation made a surprise check at Binh Dien whosale market in District 8.

The city’s Vice chairman praised Covid-19 infection prevention and control works at Binh Dien wholesale market, such as propaganda on mask-wearing and online application for health declaration.

On the other hand, the market also installed control measures for the entry and exit of customers at all entrances, a facial recognition system, automatic infrared body temperature thermal scanners to monitor workers from remote locations, propaganda on mask-wearing and fines for those breaching Covid-19 rules.

Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc noted that Binh Dien whosale market has a high risk of spreading virus due to the large number of visitors. He saw several people wear masks that are not in accordance with regulations.

The leader asked the market’s management board to strengthen the inspection of the imeplementation of measures and builtd a pandemic response plan for the situation that has unexpected changes.

Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc has been previously appointed as the leader in the combat against Covid-19 in the city by the HCMC People’s Committee.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh