HCMC leader explains why to lend Vingroup 5,000 doses of vaccine

At the press briefing The city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control this morning held a press conference about the coronavirus situation and other issues relating to the vaccine in the southern metropolis.

Reporters were most concerned about why city leaders decided to lend Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate Vingroup 5,000 doses of vaccine, Vice Chairman Duc said that the doses will be for the fight of the epidemic. City authorities will lend other companies vaccines if this well serves the battle.



Furthermore, he added Vingroup has mobilized a large number of forces to help fight the coronavirus epidemic. Additionally, Vingroup is one of the enterprises which have been sponsoring the country's and HCMC's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Vingroup has sponsored the vaccine fund and 2,000 ventilators – one of the necessary medical equipment in hospitals.

Vingroup asked for 5,000 doses of vaccine to inoculate staff members working in Covid-19 prevention and fighting operations including logistics and Covid-19 testing. Healthcare workers in Vinmec hospital will administer the vaccine doses.

In respect of the city’s coronavirus situation, Mr. Duc announced the pandemic has been still developing unpredictably with a surge of infection cases. He pointed out some days, the city had over 5,000 cases a day. On average, according to him, the city has more than 3,000 cases a day. Accordingly, the city should do more with synchronous tougher measures to get back to normal life.

Right after the city Party Committee issued Directive 12 on strengthening measures for the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive 16, the People’s Committee has decided to appeal for strict behaviors to follow the directive. For instance, people in blocked areas should not go out except for medical emergencies. Local administrations will supply food and essential items to each household.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan