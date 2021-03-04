HCMC leader prompts Cu Chi to tackle site clearance backlogs for projects

He was speaking while leading a mission team from the municipal People’s Committee to work with Cu Chi District authorities upon socio-economic development tasks in 2021.

The People’s Committee in Cu Chi outlying district proposed the municipal People’s Committee to approve its general plan in the 2021-2030 period in the working session. The district authority expected early adjustment of Tay Bac urban planning in term of issuance of construction permission to pave the way for attracting investors to infrastructure development as well as housing, residential, hospital and school projects.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman Chau directed in 2021, Cu Chi must strive to have 20 communes to achieve the government’s new countryside plan. Moreover, the district administrators must take heed to investment in urban construction and management for the development.

On the same day, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan led a mission team to work with the People’s Committee in Tan Phu District.



At the working session, Mr. Hoan pointed out the district administration must have a detailed management plan in 2021 including solutions for each problem and responsibilities of each state competent agency in a certain time.

With regard to commerce – service sector, the Deputy Chairman said that Tan Phu authority must have general solutions to improve the quality of the service sector as it links with improvement of residents’ living conditions.

Upon the implementation of the city’s theme for 2021 “Building urban authorities and improving the investment environment”, Mr. Hoan noted that leaders’ accountability must be mentioned in dealing with businesses’ and city dwellers’ concerns. Administrative staffs must be selected carefully.