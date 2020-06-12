HCMC leader shares loss with bereaved family in fire incident

Ms. Dung proposed the People’s Committee in Binh Tan District and unions to give financial and spiritual support to the bereaved relatives of dead victims of the incident.

She also asked police force to carry out investigation into the case.



In the morning, leaders of People’s Committee and Fatherland Front Committee this morning encouraged relatives of dead victims giving the bereaved family VND105 million (US$ 4,526 ).

Moreover, the city administration provided vehicle to transport bodies of dead victims back to their homeland for burial.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City are hunting for a man who was caught on CCTV setting a house on fire, leading to the deaths of three people in a rented house in Binh Tan District this morning.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area shows that an unidentified man parked his motorbike in front of the house and then set fire. The man left the vehicle at the spot and fled away.

As Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper released this morning that a fire broke out at a rented house in an alley on 21E Street in Binh Tan District. Firefighting police officers quickly rushed to the location to put out the flames.

After firefighters stopped the fire totally, they discovered three corpses in the damaged house.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Uyen Phuong