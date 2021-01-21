HCMC leader visits drug rehabilitation centers on Tet occasion

The delegation paid visit to detoxification centers Phu Nghia, Duc Hanh, Phu Duc, Phu Van, Nhan Ai Hospital, and social house Binh Duc.



Director of Phu Van Detoxification Center Ta Dinh Chien said that more than 6,200 drug addicts are residing in the center and 82 percent of them used to take methamphetamine.

Director Chien said each person’s portion will be more delicious costing at VND200,000 per person a day on the occasion of Tet holiday. Music performance and sport competitions will take place to create festive atmosphere in these special centers.

He proposed HCMC authorities to grant expenditure for repair and upgrade of some dowgraded parts in the center. Presently, many wards in the center are in poor repairs as the center was built long ago.

Deputy Chairman Hoan highly lauded and expressed his gratitude to the efforts and silent devotion of staff and employees in these addiction centers to healthcare of drug addicts. He added that staff and employees’ devotion is very meaningful in helping each drug addict to recover and start a new life.

On the occasion, the city People’s Committee gave each center and each treatment ward a gift worth VND70 million and VND7 million (US$305) respectively.

Deputy Chairman Hoan talks to women in a center (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation gives gifts to a center (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan