HCMC leader visits victims of fire incident in District 8

Vice secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents each family whose house burned in the fire a financial support of VND5 million. (Photo: SGGP)

According to witnesses, the fire broke out in the evening of July 12 in a house located at the No.88/71 on Chanh Hung Street in District 8. Two houses were destroyed and luckily nobody was injured or killed.



However, two households whose houses burned in the fire lost all of their possessions.

Vice secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presented each family a financial support of VND5 million and ordered the local authorities to help people stabilize their lives and identify the cause of fire.



The fire breaks out in a house beneath the Chanh Hung Bridge in District 8 in the evening of July 12.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh