HCMC leader wishes outstanding senior citizens longevity

SGGP
Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem yesterday toured to outstanding senior citizens’ houses to wish them longevity on the occasion of the 79th traditional Senior Citizen Day.

Mr. Liem wishes elderly Nguyen Khai longevity (Photo: SGGP)

Leading a delegation to pay visits to elderly people in district 10 and 11, Mr. Liem dropped by the house of 90 –year-old Vu Huy Hiep in ward 13, district 10 who has 55 years of Party membership.
The delegation also visited 90 – year-old Nguyen Khai in District 1, who used to take part in the nation’s revolution.
On behalf of city leaders, Mr. Liem acknowledged senior people’s contribution to the country’s growth wishing that the two elderly men good health and shining examples for next generations.
The Deputy Chairman wished elderly Ngo Van Be in District 11 longevity. He proposed local party committee and administration to take care of him more.

