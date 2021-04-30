  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders check paid quarantine facilities

An inspection team for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control this morning led by Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Duong Anh Duc checked the implementation process of paid quarantine requirement at the Norfolk Mansion Hotel and Blue Diamond Hotel in District 1, HCMC.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Mr. Duong Anh Duc witnessed the strict supervision of paid quarantine facilities for the quarantined people.

Through the examination, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Mr. Duong Anh Duc witnessed and highly appreciated the strict compliance with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations at the quarantine facilities above.

Besides, the leader also asked the health sector to continue to carefully review compliance with quarantine regulations of each quarantine accommodation facility in the city, and carefully check and supervise self-isolation at home as well as self-declaration after concentrated isolation period.

By Thanh An-Translated by Huyen Huong

