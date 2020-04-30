  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, fallen soldiers

SGGP
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan led a delegation of leaders of the City Party Committee, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and representatives of armed forces, departments and agencies to offer incense and flowers at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery in District 9 on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30) and the 134th May Day on April 29.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan led a delegation of city leaders to offer incense and flowers at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan led a delegation of city leaders to offer incense and flowers at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation paid tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for national independence, unification.
They then paid respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc District. 
On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan also led a delegation of the city’s leaders offered incense in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch, marking the 130th birth anniversary of Uncle Ho (May 19); laid wreaths and offered incense to pay respect to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park and Ton Duc Thang Museum.
The delegates remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang to the struggle for national liberation and independence.
On the day, another delegation of representatives from the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee paid tribute to war heroes at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs, Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi and HCMC Policy Cemetery. Meanwhile Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh Memorial House.
HCMC leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, fallen soldiers ảnh 1 Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan offers incense at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery.
HCMC leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, fallen soldiers ảnh 2 The delegation lays wreaths to pay respect to late President Ho Chi Minh at  the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park.
HCMC leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, fallen soldiers ảnh 3 HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan offers flowers to Uncle Ho at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more