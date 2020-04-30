HCMC leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, fallen soldiers

The delegation paid tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for national independence, unification.



They then paid respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc District.

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan also led a delegation of the city’s leaders offered incense in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch, marking the 130th birth anniversary of Uncle Ho (May 19); laid wreaths and offered incense to pay respect to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park and Ton Duc Thang Museum.

The delegates remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

On the day, another delegation of representatives from the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee paid tribute to war heroes at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs, Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi and HCMC Policy Cemetery. Meanwhile Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh Memorial House.



Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan offers incense at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery. The delegation lays wreaths to pay respect to late President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park. HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan offers flowers to Uncle Ho at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park.



By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh