HCMC leaders express gratitude for late Presidents on National Day

SGGP
A delegation of HCMC’s leaders led by Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan on September 1 offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (C), Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city, Nguyen Thanh Phong (2nd, L) and leaders offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to late President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit also saw the presence of Chairman of the People’ Committee of the city, Nguyen Thanh Phong; Chairwoman of the HCMC chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau; Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem; Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council Pham Duc Hai.
At the incense offering ceremony in Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, the leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh and his glorious revolutionary life and career. On September 2, 1945, Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in Hanoi's Ba Dinh square.
The delegates also offered incense and flowers at Ton Duc Thang Museum. The leaders remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late president Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of Vietnamese worker class, whose life and career is a great moral example of a true communist soldier, went through severe hardships in war time and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.
On the same day, the delegation offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street.
HCMC leaders express gratitude for late Presidents on National Day ảnh 1 Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh.
HCMC leaders express gratitude for late Presidents on National Day ảnh 2 Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan 
HCMC leaders express gratitude for late Presidents on National Day ảnh 3 Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city, Nguyen Thanh Phong
HCMC leaders express gratitude for late Presidents on National Day ảnh 4 The delegates offer flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall .
HCMC leaders express gratitude for late Presidents on National Day ảnh 5
HCMC leaders express gratitude for late Presidents on National Day ảnh 6 Participants commemorate President Ho Chi Minh and recalled his great contributions.
HCMC leaders express gratitude for late Presidents on National Day ảnh 7 The incense offering ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park
HCMC leaders express gratitude for late Presidents on National Day ảnh 8

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh

