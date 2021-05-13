HCMC leaders extend Buddha’s birthday greetings

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, L) visits Most Venerable Thich Hien Tu. (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting Most Venerable Thich Hien Tu, Deputy Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council, 101, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le wished him good health and appreciated his outstanding contributions to the society and HCMC.



She hoped that Most Venerable Thich Hien Tu will always be an typical example of Buddhist dignitaries and followers, and continue to contribute to the building of a strong national solidarity and the development of VBS.

The delegation also visited nuns of Hue Lam Pagoda in District 11 and offered incenses to late Head nun Thich Nu Nhu Chau, former standing member of the VBS's Executive Council cum Head of the Bhikshuni Sangha of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha.



Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) and city's leaders visit the VBS’s Executive Board of HCMC and Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led another delegation of city’s officials to visit the VBS’s Executive Board of HCMC.

City’s leaders extended the best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Vice Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council; Most Venerable Danh Lung, member of the VBS’ Executive Council cum Deputy Chief of the VBS’s Southern Central Office in Ho Chi Minh City and Abbot of Candaransi pagoda.

Delegates expressed greetings to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, who is Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCM City Buddhist Sangha, and wished a happy festive season to local dignitaries and followers on the occasion of Lord Buddha’s 2565th birthday.

On behalf of HCMC’s Government, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai thanked VBS’s Executive Board of HCMC, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Buddhist dignitaries and followers for helping the municipal authorities and supporting disadvantaged people in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped that Buddhist dignitaries and followers will join hands with the municipal Government and local authorities at all levels to implement responsibilities and duties participate in the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and grassroots-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh