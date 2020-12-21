HCMC leaders extend Christmas greetings to Catholics

Priest Ho Van Xuan, representative of the Archdiocese of HCMC thanked the local authorities for the visit. He said that the restoration project of the city’s Notre Dame Cathedral which is expected to be finished in December might run few months behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



On behalf of the leaders and people of HCMC, Mr. Tran Luu Quang wished priest Ho Van Xuan good health and happy mind to complete the restoration project of the Cathedral. He committed that the municipal government will readily give assistance to solve problems in restoring the church.

The delegation also paid visits to Cardinal Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of HCMC Archdiocese; and Father Dao Nguyen Vu, head of the office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam in HCMC.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the City's Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang highlighted significant contribution of Catholic organizations, dignitaries and parishioners to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development of the city.



The delegation visits Cardinal Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of HCMC Archdiocese. City's leaders extend Christmas greetings to the office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam in HCMC.



