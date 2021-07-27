  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders extend gratitude to war martyrs

SGGP
An incense offering and candle lighting ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs was held at the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City in the evening of July 26 on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.
HCMC leaders extend gratitude to war martyrs ảnh 1 Leaders and participants offer incenses and flowers to express deep gratitude to fallen soldiers at HCMC Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)
Attending at the event were Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai; Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai; head of the municipal Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Huu Hiep and 20 members of the HCMC Youth Union.
Leaders and participants offer incenses and flowers to express deep gratitude to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.
The 74th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs' Day was celebrated amid stricter social distancing measures due to the continuous spike in Covid-19 cases in the city. The municipal Party and government and residents will always stands side by side together in the fight against pandemic, said Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai.

HCMC leaders extend gratitude to war martyrs ảnh 2  Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai offers incenses to commemorate martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC leaders extend gratitude to war martyrs ảnh 3 Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai offers incenses to pay tribute to martyrs.
HCMC leaders extend gratitude to war martyrs ảnh 4 HCMC' youth pay tribute to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.
HCMC leaders extend gratitude to war martyrs ảnh 5 A member of the HCMC Youth Union light a candle to commemorate falllen soldiers.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more