HCMC leaders extend gratitude to war martyrs

Leaders and participants offer incenses and flowers to express deep gratitude to fallen soldiers at HCMC Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending at the event were Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai; Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai; head of the municipal Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Huu Hiep and 20 members of the HCMC Youth Union.



Leaders and participants offer incenses and flowers to express deep gratitude to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

The 74th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs' Day was celebrated amid stricter social distancing measures due to the continuous spike in Covid-19 cases in the city. The municipal Party and government and residents will always stands side by side together in the fight against pandemic, said Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai.





Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai offers incenses to commemorate martyrs. (Photo: SGGP) Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai offers incenses to pay tribute to martyrs. HCMC' youth pay tribute to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom. A member of the HCMC Youth Union light a candle to commemorate falllen soldiers.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh