A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on May 12 visits and extends greetings to several local Buddhist establishments ahead of Lord Buddha's 2565th birthday. (Photo: VNA) The delegation was led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.



At the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda, Hai extended the best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, who is Deputy Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCM City Buddhist Sangha, and local dignitaries and followers on the important festival for Buddhists.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Hai thanked the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha, Buddhist dignitaries and followers for joining hands with municipal authorities in the fight against COVID-19 and helping people facing difficulties due to the pandemic.

He suggested the HCM City Buddhist Sangha continue to coordinate with municipal authority in encouraging Buddhist dignities and followers and local residents to uphold their responsibility and actively participate in the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang highlighted the meaning of the Buddha's Birthday, saying that to ensure safety and abide by regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, the city’s Buddhist Sangha has downsized many Buddhist activities to save money for supporting the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines of the city, and the fight against the pandemic of Vietnam and neighbouring countries.

The city’s Buddhist Sangha will continue efforts to make more contributions to the city’s construction and development, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang affirmed.

Vietnamplus