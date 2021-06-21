HCMC leaders extend greetings to press agencies

Vice secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai ( 4th, R) visits the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on the occasion of the 96th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai sent congratulations to the SGGP Newspaper staff.



He hoped that the news agency will continue to maintain its leading position and promptly provide accurate information about concerned issues in various fields as well as build truth in the community.

On behalf of the SGGP Newspaper, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Thanh Loi expressed his sincere thanks to the city’s leaders.

Besides making all efforts in working effectively in the increasingly complicated situation of the Covid-19 outbreak, the newspaper has also built a pandemic response plan for the situation that has unexpected changes to ensure its operation, he said.





Deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization, Ngo Van Luan (3rd, L) extendes greetings to the SGGP Newspaper. On the same day, the delegation also paid a visit to the Voice of HCMC People (VOH).

Meanwhile Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Phan Van Mai sent congratulations to the staffs of the representative office in HCMC of Nhan Dan Newspaper and HCMC Television (HTV).

He highly appreciated the news agencies’ creativity and outstanding contribution to the introduction of guidelines and policies of the Party and the municipal government as well as the city’s development.

He stressed that the city’s authorities will actively place specific orders to the press units, cooperate and promote the role of media, especially in the Party building.



Vice secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai ( 4th , L) ) visits the Voice of HCMC People (VOH). Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC' Party Committee, Phan Van Mai (5th, R) congratulates the staff of the representative office in HCMC of Nhan Dan Newspaper. Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting with HTV.



By Van Minh, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh