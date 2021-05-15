HCMC leaders inspect Covid-19 prevention, control work at Cat Lai Port

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau leads a delegation to inspect the epidemic prevention and control works at Phong Phu Home Textile Joint Stock Company in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s leader expressed his concern over few gaps on the surface of the river and out of the port and required to tighten control of entry and exit of vessels and people.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau chairs a working session with Cat Lai Port's management board.

He stressed that Cat Lai container terminal covering on an area of 160ha holds 38.5 percent of import and export container volume in the country, listed in the top 30 container ports with the largest volume in the world. The port receives daily around 22,000 vechicles, 14-15 container ships and more than 35,000 visitors with a system of 184 powerful quality control inspection cameras. However, the control of local people’s boats on the surface of Sai Gon River and the coastal zone along the the riverbanks in Dong Nai Province has not been tighten yet. Locals could provide essentials goods to ships or illegally carry crew members to the mailand. It is a threat to the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

People implement port entry and exit procedures at Cat Lai Port.

City's Vice Chairman Ngo Minh Chau asked the Cat Lai Port to closely coordinate with the HCMC Border Guards Force and the Department of Police of Thu Duc City to implement strict control of the surface area of Sai Gon River, and port entry and exit procedures for ships and crews.

He also agreed with Cat Lai Port’s proposal on vaccination plan for employees.

Partitions between tables in lunch room at Phong Phu Company

At the Phong Phu Home Textile Joint Stock Company, Chief Executive Officer Ly Anh Tai said that more than 2,000 workers and 9 specialists have strictly implemented preventive measures. Experts have been required to continue to stay at home for a week after completing 21 days of quarantine. The company has not currently found any case of F1 and F2 yet.

The working hours are didvided into three shifts while the lunch time is arranged in different times. Arounf 180 people have lunch at one time in the lunch room covering 1,800 square meters and 100 workers got their meals at a 820-square meters canteen. Seats are arranged so that employees can socially distance, he added.





Employees wearing masks are working in Phong Phuc Company.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh