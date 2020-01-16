HCMC leaders join new-year meeting with foreign representative agencies

Attending the event were Politburo member -Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem and representatives of the offices of international organisations, foreign economic-trade-cultural offices, business associations and non-governmental organisations.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Thanh Phong reviewed the city’s outstanding achievements of 2019 and announced plans for 2020.

He expressed his deep gratitude for the participation and support of international counterparts and organiztaions in the municipal major development projects, such as building the smart city for 2017-2020, building an innovative district in the eastern part of the city and developing Ho Chi Minh City into a regional and international financial center.

The city's leader sent his thanks to foreign consulates, economic-trade-cultural offices, international organisations and foreign business associations in Ho Chi Minh City who have made outstanding contribution to building international relations and cooperation between the city and foreign partners during the past years.

On behalf of consulates, Hungarian Consul General to HCMC Baloghdi Tibor congratulated the city’s achievements last year. He affirmed that consulates in the city will maintain traditional activities and core relations to join in the city’s projects, and apply smart technologies and advanced solutions to create a more attractive economic environment to stimulate growth and investment.

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan hosted a reception for Douglas Elmendorf, Dean of the John F. Kennedy School at Harvard University of the US.



The municipal Party chief hoped to strengthen education cooperation between HCMC and American universities, including the John F. Kennedy School.

For his part, Mr. Douglas Elmendorf said that the John F. Kennedy School will serve as a bridge to provide employee skills training courses to the city; and support and find measures to solve challenges in the development process of HCMC.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh