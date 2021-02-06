HCMC leaders make pre-Tet visits

On the same day, the HCMC Party leader presented 200 Tet gifts to the poor and families under preferential treatment policy in Trang Bang District’s An Thanh Commune in the neighboring district of Tay Ninh and 100 others to disadvantaged workers of the Trang Bang Industrial Park.



The delegation also handed over 200 presents to war veterans of the troop 33’s female platoon and Retired Police Officers' Club of Tay Ninh Province.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen extended best wishes to all members of the club and acknowledged their contributions to the development of the country.

On January 4, another group led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC, Tran Luu Quang sent Tet wishes to the entire staffs of the Communication Battalion 596 under the Communication High Command, Military Hospital 7A, the Standing Office of the Border Guard High Command in Southern region and the High Command of Vietnam People's Navy.

The delegation then offered warm wishes to the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) in HCMC and the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) on the occasion of the Tet holiday.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the City's Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang highlighted significant contribution of Catholic organizations, dignitaries and parishioners to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development of the city.

In the evening of January 4, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC cum Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong extended their best lunar New Year wishes to the missile regiment 263 of the Air Defense Division 367 under the Vietnam People's Air Force; the Eastern People Military Hospital; the HCMC Border Guard Command; and families of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Thu, wounded soldier Le Quang Khai and poor households of Thach Thi Gam and Nguyen Tuyet Lan in Thu Duc City.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Le Hoa Binh sent best wishes to needy households and families affected by Covid-19.

Head of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai paid visits to the Division 317, the Reconnaissance Battalion 47 under the General Staff of the Military Region 7; the Criminal Investigation Office of the HCMC Police Department; the families of wounded soldiers Pham Minh Tan and Le Van Muoi, and poor household of Tran Hui Hoi in District 6.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s Ho Chi Minh City chapter To Thi Bich Chau offered Tet gifts to disadvantaged workers in District 7 while Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee, Phan Thi Thang extended new year greetings to all staff in Cho Ray Hospital.

On the same day, Head of Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan also led a delegation of officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s HCMC chapter gave Tet gifts to 64 disadvantaged households and a donation of VND500 million to support local residents in areas affected by drought or saline intrusion; sent best wishes to the teaching staff of Tra Vinh University; and offered 60 presents to needy students of Nguyen Thien Thanh High School for the Gifted in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC, Tran Luu Quang sent Tet wishes to the Border Guard High Command in Southern region.





By Staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh