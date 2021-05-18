HCMC: Leaders of localities, units take responsibility for Covid-19 outbreak

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong,chairs a meeting on Covid-19 prevention and control on May 17. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, at the City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control’s meeting on May 17 with the participation of Vice chairmen of the municipal People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc and Ngo Minh Chau.



He asked head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control not to leave city and to be always on duty while the people’s committees of wards and towns of districts across the city to announce the hotlines to receive information of cases breaching Covid-19 rules.

City’s Chairman Phong delegated the Department of Information and Comunication in coordination with the HCMC Department of Home Affairs to kick off the Command Center of the Covid-19 Prevention and Control; and cooperate with the Department of Health to apply IT solutions in fighting and preventing the pandemic, tracking the previous movements of infected people, monitoring home-isolation cases and fining individuals without masks.

In addition, the management boards of processing zones, industrial parks and high tech parks must raise Covid-19 conrol alert to the highest level while large-scale businesses should install facial recognition surveillance cameras and set up Covid-19 community care teams, he said.

Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc speaks at the event.

Speaking at meeting, Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc said that the city’s authorities have implemented 763 inspections to check 3,092 businesses; issued nearly VND1 billion (US$43,330) fines on 144 businesses; and imposed total fine of VND 931 million (US$40,340) on 485 people without masks.

Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Ngo Minh Chau

69 Covid-19 monitoring and control stations at the city’s gateways, piers, bus and train stations, borders with neighboring cities and provinces throughout the city, including 12 city-level stations and 57 district-level checkpoints were put into operation starting at 0.00 am on May 15. The stations have checked averagely 12,500 exiting/entering vehicles featuring 28,500 local and foreign arrivals everyday, Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Ngo Minh Chau added.



Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Nguyen Tan Binh

According to Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Nguyen Tan Binh, HCMC has so far reported 270 infections. As many as 256 patients have recovered from this infection while 14 new cases are being treated at Cu Chi Hospital for Acute Respiratory Diseases.

Around 4,222 people are being quarantined across the city, 5 people with other ilnesses are required to quarantine in hospitals and 553 others are isolated at home.

One patient who was sent from An Giang Province’s General Hospital is critical condition and has been treated at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Doctors decided to use breathing machine and an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine on the patient.

The city completed the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from April 19-May 15.

Around 63,836 doses were given to medical workers, employess working at aiports, seaports, paid quarantine accommodation facilities.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh