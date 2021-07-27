HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs

The delegation of HCMC's leaders offer flowers and incenses to fallen soldiers at the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s leaders extended sincere gratefulness to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and deep gratitude to fallen soldiers who dedicated their lives to the nation.



Leaders of HCMC offered incenses at martyrs' graves.



The delegation of HCMC's leaders offer flowers and incenses to fallen soldiers at the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery . Photo: SGGP) Leaders take a minute of silence to remember fallen soldiers.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai (L) and , Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le

On the same day, the delegation visited and offered flowers to war veterans who made great contribution in the building and development of the country at the Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

The delegation visits Ho Chi Minh Museum - HCMC Branchi n District 4.

On July 27, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and and representatives from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC also offered incenses and flowers at Ho Chi Minh Museum - HCMC Branch in District 4.

The delegates also paid respect to late President Ton Duc Thang at President Ton Duc Thang's memorial room in the museum.

The delegates recalled the late the revolutionary career, the glorious life and lifelong devotion of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incenses to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch. Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) and Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC To Thi Bich Chau Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai (R)





By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh