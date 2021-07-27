  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs

SGGP
A delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on July 27 laid wreaths and offered incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at the HCMC's Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City marking the 74th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 1 The delegation of HCMC's leaders offer flowers and incenses to fallen soldiers at the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)
The city’s leaders extended sincere gratefulness to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and deep gratitude to fallen soldiers who dedicated their lives to the nation.
Leaders of HCMC offered incenses at martyrs' graves.
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 2 The delegation of HCMC's leaders offer flowers and incenses to fallen soldiers at the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery . Photo: SGGP)
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 3 Leaders take a minute of silence to remember fallen soldiers.
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 4 Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 5 Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 6 Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai (L) and , Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le
On the same day, the delegation visited and offered flowers to war veterans who made great contribution in the building and development of the country at the Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 7 The delegation visits Ho Chi Minh Museum - HCMC Branchi n District 4. 
On July 27, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and and representatives from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC also offered incenses and flowers at Ho Chi Minh Museum - HCMC Branch in District 4.
The delegates also paid respect to late President Ton Duc Thang at President Ton Duc Thang's memorial room in the museum.
The delegates recalled the late the revolutionary career, the glorious life and lifelong devotion of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang.
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 8 Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incenses to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch.
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 9 Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai 
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 10 Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) and Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC To Thi Bich Chau
HCMC leaders pay respect to national heroes, martyrs ảnh 11 Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai (R) 

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more