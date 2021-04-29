HCMC leaders pay tribute to Uncle Ho, fallen soldiers on national reunification

HCMC leaders offer incense and flowers at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation paid tribute to heroic martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for national independence, unification.



They then paid respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.



Delegates also offered incense in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch, laid wreaths and offered incense to pay respect to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park and Ton Duc Thang Museum.

HCMC’s leaders remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee Tran Luu Quang leads a delegation of city's leaders offer incenses at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District.

On the same day, another delegation of representatives from the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee Tran Luu Quang paid tribute to war heroes at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs, Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi and HCMC Policy Cemetery. The delegation then visited the Memorial House of Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh in Hiep Phuoc Commune’s Trai Den Hamlet in the district.

Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs is built to commemorate martyrs and people who laid down their lives on the battle fields in Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh and made outstanding contribution to this land during the anti-French and US resistance wars for national independence and freedom. The names of 45,639 fallen soldiers are carved into a granite stone tablet and gilded with gold, including more than 9,300 martyrs from 40 other cities and provinces across the country.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh