HCMC leaders praises Buddhism’s contribution to society in different fields

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (3rd, R) visits and extends greetings to Most Venerable Thich Giac Toan. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. To Thi Bich Chau wished a happy festive season and extend greetings to Buddhist dignitaries and followers.



She highly appreciated the role of the Vietnamese Buddhism in strengthening the national great unity bloc and participating in activities in response of policies and guidelines of the Party and State.

The Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC thanked Buddhist dignitaries and followers for helping and supporting disadvantaged people in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and implementing responsibilities and duties in the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and grassroots-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

The delegation pays a visit to Head nun Thich Nu Tinh Nguyen.

The delegation also paid a visit to Head nun Thich Nu Tinh Nguyen, standing member of the VBS's Executive Council cum Head of the Bhikshuni Sangha of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; and offered incenses to commemorate late Head nun Thich Nu Ngoat Lien, former standing member of the VBS's Executive Council and Thich Vien Giac, former standing member of VBS's Patronage Council.





By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh