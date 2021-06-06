HCMC leaders remember President Ho Chi Minh's national salvation journey

HCMC's leaders offer incenses to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch. (Photo: SGGP)

At the incense offering ceremony in Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, the leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh and his glorious revolutionary life and career.



The late President is the genius leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, and a symbol of the backbone and the boundless efforts to overcome challenges for the independence and reunification of the country.

He devoted his whole life to the country’s independence, for the freedom and happiness of people. He is a great example of revolutionary morals “be hard-working, practicing thrift, honesty and righteousness, and be public-spirited and selfless”.

An exhibition themed “Nguyen Tat Thanh-Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Harbor to the historical "Ba Dinh Square" honoring President Ho Chi Minh’s journey for national salvation, the great event of the nation, is held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. Delegates see an exhibition themed “Nguyen Tat Thanh-Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Harbor to the historical "Ba Dinh Square" which is held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch. (Photo: SGGP)





By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh