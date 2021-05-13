HCMC legislative candidates vouch continued support for businesses, citizens

The meetings were held by the Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City and municipal units at all levels in HCMC between voters and candidates for the 15th National Assembly and HCMC People’s Council for the 2021-2026 term.

Many localities held online meetings to maintain social distancing.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong and other candidates for the city’s People’s Council of constituency 4 in the evening continued to meet voting company owners and laborers in District 1.

Candidates for the National Assembly and the HCMC People’s Council on May 12. (Photo: SGGP) At the meeting, candidate Nguyen Thanh Phong said the HCMC People’s Committee has requested relevant units to develop preferential policies for future large economic groups with adequate connections with existing entities in multiple fields. He also assured the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment is preparing reports on the second relief package for businesses affected by Covid-19. Candidates for the HCMC People’s Council at a meeting with voters in Binh Thanh District. (Photo: SGGP) In Binh Tan district, candidates for the National Assembly constituency 6 include Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former member of the Politburo and former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee. Candidates at the meeting duly took notes of voters’ opinions on relieving traffic jams, flooding and delayed constructions across the district, namely the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal, Tan Tao bridge, and Tan Tao residential area.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia