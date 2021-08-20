HCMC listing needy foreigners to vaccinate, deliver necessary support

Wesly (in black T-shirt, from Canada) is having his health checked after being vaccinated. (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, before August 20, the localities must list all needy foreigners in their areas and send a report to the HCMC Department of Public Security, the HCMC Department of Laborers, War Invalids and Social Affairs in order to allocate proper aid, be it finance, accommodation, or vaccination. These people can be assigned one fixed location to live, with sufficient essential commodities supply and vaccination.

HCMC People’s Committee also requested that HCMC High Command cooperate with the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and all districts, related state units to check current centralized quarantine sites to find accommodation for these foreigners when needed.

If necessary, functional agencies must prepare suitable infrastructure to be a temporary shelter for these foreigners. A report of necessary expenses, assigned interpreters and helpers during the social distance period to aid them must be submitted to HCMC People’s Committee by August 22.

The HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs was asked to work with the consulate generals of different countries and international organizations sited in HCMC to list any foreigners not being vaccinated. The city will help vaccinate the ones facing difficulties.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong