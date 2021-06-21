HCMC lists services allowed to operate during new social distancing order

Establishments inlcuding those trading in fuels, materials and equipment for farm work, constructions, the power industry or establishments providing key services and raw materials to manufacturers and the supply chain are allowed to operate but without any physical outlet. Materials must be delivered to construction sites or factories through remote ordering.

Wholesale and retail stores dealing in foodstuffs, essential products and medicinal drugs, including convenient stores, supermarkets and traditional markets may stay open while following necessary pandemic prevention guidelines and social distancing.

Medical facilities like clinics and hospitals may be kept running, while cosmetic services need to be ceased temporarily.

Other establishments not forced to close down include those related to national defense and security, postal and telecommunications, banking and treasury services, business notary, lawyer, or registration services, stock activities, logistics, funeral homes, and environmental sanitation.

Food and beverage establishments can stay open but strictly via online ordering and delivery without serving patrons at the site.

Additionally, citizens are encouraged to not leave the house unless for absolutely necessary reasons such as purchasing essential goods, going to work at manufacturing facilities, or getting Covid-19 shots or having test samples taken under the request of health departments.

By Thanh An - Translated by Thao Nhien