HCMC local officials partake in community services

In addition to their professional work, local officials in Thu Duc City since two months ago have been helping at mass vaccination sites and roadblocks, as well as delivering meals to people in lockdown.

They also use the office to store and divide supplies into provisions for the people.

Local officials in Nha Be delivering goods. (Photo: SGGP) In Nha Be District, there is always someone on duty in case a resident requires medical support or is short on essential food. Meanwhile in Thu Duc City, officials are required to check every household in their assigned areas to make sure everyone gets enough food, supplies and medicine. District 7’s authorities are doing the same with 200,000 poor households and almost 40,000 laborers in need. In another notable example, District 1 has managed to organize a mobile grocery shop on a bus at Mac Dinh Chi Street to help people shop easily in an outdoor environment with less risk of cross infection. The model has been replicated in District 11.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia