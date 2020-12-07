HCMC makes effort to bring warm Tet to the poor

Needy individuals includes 350,000 people credited with revolutionary services and those from poor households, people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic who will receive Tet gifts worth VND1.1 million – VND3 million of each; 145,000 civil servants and officials will receive presents worth VND1.5 million of each.



The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will coordinate with the HCMC Social Insurance, the HCMC Labor Federation, the HCMC Export Processing zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA), Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park and the People’s Committees of districts to monitor enterprises’ payment of Tet bonus and salary on the lunar New Year to avoid unpaid wages from occuring and leading to conflicts, he added.

The department has also launched supporting measures for businesses affected by COVID-19, in specialized areas of accommodation, food and beverage, tourism, transport, textile and garment, footwear, construction as well as introduce new jobs for people who lost their job and provide employees to companies losing their best staff during the pandemic.





By Duong Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh