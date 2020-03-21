HCMC makes sure no shortage of anti-pandemic materials

The requirement was made at a teleconference of the Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on March 20 presided over by the chairman.



According to the Department of Health, a total of 4,106 people have been placed under quarantine in isolations areas which provide the total of 6,955 beds. Aside from that, 633 people have been under home quarantine.

On March 30, about 20 flights landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport with approximately 1,100 passengers in need of isolation. Currently, authorized agencies are urgently working to function more isolation areas in order to be able to receive 1,000-1,500 passengers from Tan Son Nhat a day.

The Health Department is working with the HCMC High Command, the Department of Tourism and the National University HCMC to organize isolation areas in military bases, hotels and university dormitories with the total of 24,198 beds. 24 districts have been organizing their isolation areas with the total of 875 beds.

In addition, they are expanding isolation areas to arrange separate zones to quarantine infections and suspected cases to prevent cross infection in the isolation areas.

The city has established a hospital to treat Covid-19 patients with 2,000 beds and required 47 hospitals to prepare separate treatment wards to receive and treat Covid-19 patients with 679 beds.

The city has already equipped 3,000 test kits to check suspected cases or those having close contact with Covid-19 patients and continued working to equip an extra of 10,000 test kids in March.

At the meeting chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong required the health agency and districts to strictly follow the process of isolating suspected and close contact cases and taking samples for testing.

He required the Department of External Relations to contact consulates in the city to assist foreigners who want to leave Vietnam after quarantine time if they meet health conditions. Pandemic fighting forces must keep themselves safe and sufficiently use protective gear as per regulations.

The city People’s Committee applauded the National University HCMC for well coordinating with the city in the Covid-19 fighting, asked relevant sides to ensure hygienic conditions in isolation areas. The HCMC High Command should calculate hire of service firms to keep isolation areas clean in order to focus on epidemic combat mission.

Forecasting the pandemic to develop complicatedly in the upcoming time, HCMC suggested the youth volunteer force in the city to mobilize more human resource to assist the combat against the disease.

By staff writers – Translated by Phuong Ho