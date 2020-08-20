HCMC marks 132nd anniversary of late President Ton Duc Thang

Attending the event were Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Thanh Liem, Deputy chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh city People's Council Pham Duc Hai.



City leaders paid tribute to late President Ton Duc Thang, who was the leader of the working class, a brilliant example of industriousness, honesty and integrity, a wholehearted leader to serve revolution, and people.

On the same day, the trade unions of departments, units, districts’ authorities and enterprises also offered incenses and flowers to celebrate the 132nd birthday anniversary of late President Ton Duc Thang.

Ton Duc Thang was born on August 20, 1888 in An Giang Province. He was awarded the Gold Star Order in 1958 for his contribution to the country, making him the first to receive the highest decoration of the Party and State; and the Lenin Peace Prize in 1967. He led the Red Trade Union which is now the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor. He was the first President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. In 1912, Ton Duc Thang led the strikes of Ba Son workers which started his revolutionary life.

City leaders pay tribute to late President Ton Duc Thang. Trade union officials express gratitude for President Ton Duc Thang. Monks and intellectuals attend the ceremony.



By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh