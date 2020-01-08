HCMC marks 41st anniversary of victory over Pol Pot genocidal regime

Speaking at the celebration, President of Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association Truong Minh Nhut affirmed that the victory over Pol Pot genocidal regime marked a golden milestone in the country’s history of pure and faithful international solidarity, the special friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia which helped Cambodia remove the genocide by defeating Khmer Rouge under the leadership of Pol Pot, Ieng Sary and Khieu Samphon to enter a new era of independence, freedom, resurrection and friendship between the two nations.In 2019, under the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and instruction by the city People’s Committee, the City’s Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association and relevant agencies spent a year with many exciting activities.Over the past 40 years, the association have always promoted propaganda activities with a purpose of looking after the solidarity and friendship between the people of Vietnam and Cambodia.Speaking at the ceremony, on behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia and the people of Cambodia, Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City Sok Dareth sincerely thanked the Party, State, Government, people of Vietnam as well as the city’s Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association for their great supports to Cambodian people both in the past and present, creating favorable conditions for diplomatic activities of the consulate general.Besides that, he also affirmed the great victory by defeating the Pol Pot genocide regime on January 7, 1979 marked a historical significance for the resurrection, existence and development of the country and Cambodian people.The Cambodian Consul General highly appreciated prestige and role of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City via its contributions for diplomatic policies of the Party and State of Vietnam, promoting and deepening the relationship and friendship between the two nations in general and between the people of Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh as well as other brother provinces of Cambodia in particular.

By Thuy Vu– Translated by Huyen Huong