HCMC marks 62th anniversary of Cuba’s National Day





At the celebration, President of Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association, Ho Chi Minh City branch, Ms. Truong Thi Hien emphasized that the solidarity, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation relations between the two nations have been constantly consolidated and developed in all fields.With the encouraging results, HUFO and the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City pledged to continue collaborating closely with the Consulate General of Cuba in the city to launch friendship activities, contributing to further enhancing and developing the special traditional relationship between the Vietnamese and Cuban people.

By Khanh Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong