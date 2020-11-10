HCMC marks 67th Independence Day of Cambodia

Speaking at the celebration, President of the City’s Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association Dr. Truong Minh Nhut affirmed that November 9, 1953 has become a historical milestone of Cambodian people in building and defending the country.



Nowadays, the Kingdom of Cambodia has obtained lots of achievements in multiple field, people's lives are better, diplomatic relations have been expanded and the country’s position and prestige have been increasingly enhanced in the international arena.

In response, Cambodian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Sok Dareth affirmed that his country always remembers the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the two states for the Cambodian liberation, especially thanks to the assistance of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, Cambodia was liberated and escaped from the Pol Pot genocidal regime on January 7, 1979.



He also pleasured at the achievements of the two countries in recent times, especially the two countries have completed border line demarcation. The Cambodian Consulate General highly appreciated activities of the HCMC Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association, contributing to promote the relationship between the two countries.









By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong