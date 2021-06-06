Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending at the event were HCMC’s leaders from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, including Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan; Chairman of the People’ Committee of the city, Nguyen Thanh Phong; Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee, Phan Van Mai; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee , Nguyen Ho Hai; Chairwoman of the HCMC chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s journey for national salvation, which started on June 5, 1911 from Nha Rong harbor and expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh and his glorious revolutionary life and career.

He stressed that the municipal authorities and people determine to build HCM City into “Ho Chi Minh cultural space “ to pay tribute for the great merit of the late President.

The City Party Chief also noted the city’s significant achievements and strong development after 45 years since the city was named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976-2020).

President Ho Chi Minh set a fine example in patriotism, revolutionary virtue and morality, and knowledge, and is a great source of encouragement for generations of Vietnamese, he said.



Delegates see an exhibition themed "Nguyen Tat Thanh-Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Harbor to the historical "Ba Dinh Square" which is held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch. (Photo: SGGP)



By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh