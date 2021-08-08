HCMC military force holds memorial service for Covid-19 victims

Military officers offer incenses to people who died due to Coronavirus infection. (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Nguyen Thanh Phong, head of the Political Department of the HCMC High Command said that the Special Missions Unit has been established to receive ashes of persons who died due to Coronavirus infection from the Binh Hung Hoa Cremation Center and bring them to the City’s Funeral House. Military command committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc City will be responsible for carrying cremains back home.



Under conducting of the HCMC Party Committee and People’s Committee, the city’s High Command has delegated Military command committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc City and local authorities to transport cremated remains of to their houses, said Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command, major general Phan Van Xung.

Cremains that have not yet been received by their relatives will be temporarily kept ar pagodas. All funeral services for people who die from Covid-19 will be funded by the HCMC budget, he added.





The Special Missions Unit receives ashes of Covid-19 victims from the Binh Hung Hoa Cremation Center and brings them to the City’s Funeral House. Major Tran Dinh Loc carefully checks information of cremation ashes containers. Checking cremation storage boxes before handing over

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh