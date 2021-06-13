HCMC mobilizes all resources to ensure vaccines for entire population

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party’s Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party’s Committee Nguyen Ho Hai stressed in a conference on the city's socio-political situation over the last six months on June 11 with the participation of the HCMC chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), political and social organizations.



The longest-enduring pandemic outbreak impacts all aspects of society. Besides implementation of prevention and control measures, vaccination will be an important tool to protect people against the disease and help reduce spread of the virus.

The city’s government has required the entire government and political system at all levels and citizens to join hands in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, support Covid-19 vaccine fund to ensure vaccines for all, and help the city get back to normal life soon after the pandemic, he added.



Deputy Secretary of City Party’s Committee asked the HCMC chapter of the VFF, political and social organizations to continue to promote propaganda and give deep knowledge of the Covid-19 prevention and control measures and the pandemic’s current situation to residents, businesses and religious units; provide additional relief for Covid-19 impacted people and businesses; encourage frontline soldiers in the fight against Covid-19.

In addition, he asked them to promote the socialization and mobilization of funds to buy vaccine.



Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep speaks at the meeting.

