HCMC mobilizes medical students for Covid-19 responses

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has requested hospitals, universities, colleges, sub-divisions under the city's Department of Health, youth volunteers to send teams to assist in taking samples for testing and screening for SARS-CoV-2.

Under the request to the People’s Committee in Thu Duc City and districts, the Ho Chi Minh City Communist Youth Union, the Faculty of Medicine in the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM), infirmaries, Nguyen Tat Thanh and Hong Bang universities and public universities to send students for participation into the Covid-19 task force.

According to the Department of Health, the development of the coronavirus in the city is presently complicated with an escalation of infected cases in different clusters with more contagious coronavirus variants; therefore, the Department proposed infirmaries, universities, and its sub-divisions to send their men to help collect samples in residential quarters, in industrial parks and export processing zones and hi-tech parks citywide.

These volunteering teams will help medical workers in medical facilities in districts.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan