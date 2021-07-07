HCMC must focus all resources on obtaining vaccine for residents: Party Chief

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen is delivering his speech in the online meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



In the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highly appreciated the cooperative efforts of all people in HCMC to fight against Covid-19 during this most severe outbreak to maintain public health despite discomfort and inconvenience.

Commenting on the complexity of this outbreak, the Deputy Prime Minister asked that the municipal authorities need to have more stringent, diligent, and effective measures to put it under control so that the community could come back to their normal operations.

It is possible, Mr. Dam said, to upgrade the level of those measures to manage all current Covid-19 hot spots in the city and avoid prolonging the social distancing time. This includes limiting gatherings and encouraging residents not to go out except in need.

Praising HCMC on its collaboration with neighboring provinces to develop a practical solution for inter-provincial traffic flow management, he asked that the city leaders should avoid goods congestion while monitoring the health status of transporters. Manufacturing activities should be maintained at the highest level possible, and crowds must be erased at all cost.

Finally, the Deputy Prime Minister mentioned the launch of support packages to financially aid citizens, especially the vulnerable, to endure this harsh time.

Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh reports Covid-19 situation in HCMC at the meeting

He declared that there will be notice and synchronous regulations on health declaration and self-quarantine time of at least 7 days after entering infected areas, along with proper monitoring, Covid-19 test by healthcare officers. This is supposed to put the outbreak under control as soon as possible and to force citizens to consider carefully before going out.

Director of the HCMC Health Department Nguyen Tan Binh reported that in the last 13 days, there are 460 new cases of Covid-19 infection a day on average. More seriously, 800 cases were discovered via the screening process at hospitals when they had symptoms.

In the upcoming time, the city continues to be under Directive No.10, and major wholesale produce markets are requested to halt their operations.

In the follow-up online meeting with the localities of all districts and Thu Duc City, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen mentioned the existence of possible F0 in the community at present and the unavoidable increase of F1, F2. That calls for a focus to establish more centralized quarantine locations to accommodate those F1, F2. Cross-infection between people there must be avoided at all cost.

He directed that as HCMC receives more test machines, test results must be released faster to serve the F0 tracking task. At the same time, IT technologies should be exploited more via practical apps and tools to aid the Covid-19 prevention and control mission.

Praising the cooperation between the localities and the community in this fierce fight, the Party Chief asked that each district should reflect on their work and timely amend what has not been properly done in the observance of Directive No.10 and the Covid-19 test sample collection.

Due to the complexity of this outbreak, it is unavoidable to temporarily close wholesale produce markets since it is truly challenging to maintain the health safety of both traders and visitors there. At this time, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trading must control the goods flow to ensure sufficient commodities for all residents of the city.

At the moment, HCMC is focusing all its possible resources to obtain Covid-19 vaccine for its dwellers. Party Chief Nen requested that the vaccination priority must be publicly announced to the community, while the localities must prepare a detailed vaccination plan to ensure health safety.

Regarding the support packages, he demanded that this financial aid timely reach those in need. To fulfill this task, related state units must cooperate to list eligible people and simplify administrative procedures so that those people can receive money as soon as possible.

Lastly, as to the High School Graduation Exam, Mr. Nen asked that any exam location that cannot meet health safety criteria must not welcome test-takers. The police are directed to increase staff at exam locations to ensure social distance rules are strictly observed.

Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu speaks at the meeting

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Thanh Tam