HCMC must not be subjective in Covid-19 fight

The statement was made by Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan at an online periodic meeting on Covid-19 prevention and control in the city with the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Control on August 3.



HCMC is facing with two biggest risks of the number of citizens who come back from Da Nang City and illegal immigrants that have been sharply increasing, he noted.

According to the mucniciapl Department of Health, there were about 140,000 arrivals from Da Nang but only 36,745 completed health declaration.

In a new normal situation, HCMC still needs to maintain manufacturing and trading performances but keeping a safe work environment during the Covid-19 pandemic and implementing containment measures due to the risk of importations of virus, he stressed.

The health sector must prepare treatment facilities and isolation sites in case that the numbers of patients and people under quarantine have been increasing. While the Department of Police has to check and inspect the residence throughout the city and send the first report on August 15 and the second one on August 30 to the city’s government, he asked.

HCMC has curently still controlled the pandemic situation. The city so far had 69 patients, of whom 61 have recovered and no deaths have been reported, said Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong.

The municipal authorities has asked the Department of Health to monitor the progress of preventive measures in localities as well as force residents to make health declaration and carry out measures taken for disease prevention.

The Department of Industry and Trade has to ensure supply of goods during the Covid-19 pandemic while the transport sector must issue guidelines for safe transport to manage disease risks.

Additionally, the municipal Police Department must ensure the security and social order and safety, patrol public areas where there could be large gatherings of more than 30 people (excluding schools, offices and hospitals), and provide tringent fines for illegal immigration.

Chairmen of People’s Committees of districts in the city have to take responsibility for people who are required to self-isolate but go outside, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong emphasized.

HCMC authorities will start punishing people who do not wear face masks in public places for Covid-19 prevention from August 5, he noted.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at the meeting.

By Thanh Son – Translate by Kim Khanh