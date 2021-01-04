HCMC needs 270,000 – 300,000 employees in 2021

Of the 270,000 – 300,000 vacancies, around 140,000 are new positions.



85.8 percent of job vacancies require trained laborers while the rate of workers with lower or medium levels of education account for 25.21 percent and 21.3 percent respectively and the rate of employees with college and university degree make up 18 percent and 21.29 percent respectively.

With regard to workforce supply, more and more laborers work in the fields of industry, construction and services while a few laborers work in agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

It is estimated that the country has more than 4.8 million laborers. Of these, 1.74 percent work in agriculture, forestry and fishery sector while 32.45 percent of them work in industries and construction field and 65.81 percent work in services. Additionally, 3.1 million people work in enterprises including state-own enterprises, non-public enterprises and foreign-invested enterprises.

By Thao Hien - Translated by Uyen Phuong