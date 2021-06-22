HCMC needs more measures against Covid-19 for app-based motorbike drivers

The app-based motorbike taxi drivers are in a group with higher risk of serious infection from coronavirus than any others the community



On June 19, the Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee issued Directive No. 10/CT-UBND on tightening and strengthening measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic in the area. Following the Directive, all taxi, app-based cars with less than nine seats, intercity passenger vehicles and bus services are suspended operation.

To effectively fight against the Covid-19, apart from the priority groups in the country’s vaccination plan, many people proposed to list motorbike drivers for the ride-hailing app, shippers, street vendors and lottery ticket sellers as the priority subjects for vaccination as they are higher risk of serious infection from coronavirus than any others the community.According to the Municipal Department of Transport, there are about 170,000 app-based motorbike drivers and shippers in the city who are bracing for a high risk of coronavirus infection as they often travel many places and contact customers daily.App-based motorbikes and food delivery services are still allowed to operate.The Covid-19 vaccination process is being performed for essential service providers, teachers, state officials and people from 65 years old in HCMC apart from the priority subjects in accordance to Resolution No. 21.It is expected that around one million people in the city will be vaccinated in the coming time.

By Phan Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong