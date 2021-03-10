HCMC needs US$4.17 billion for 15 key transport projects

Of the figure, over VND31.1 trillion will be sourced by the city’s budget and the remainder will come from public-private partnerships and other sources.

The projects include the construction of Can Gio and Thu Thiem bridges, the expansion of National Highways 1 and 13, and elevated roads No.1 and No.5, among others.

Director of the municipal Transport Department Tran Quang Lam said the department will work closely with transport departments of provinces in the southern key economic region to submit a proposal to the Transport Ministry asking to step up regional connectivity projects such as Cat Lai bridge and expansion of Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh asked the department to build a strategy and roadmap for the next five years to monitor their implementation.

Vietnamplus