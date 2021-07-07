HCMC, neighboring provinces agree on truck driver exchange at border

All operations in Binh Dien Wholesale Market came to a halt due to Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, drivers and other people on a truck must show a negative Covid-19 test result to pass checkpoints in and out HCMC. If a driver into the city cannot display such a certificate, an alternative method of having another certified driver control that truck is possible.

The HCMC Department of Transport proposed that functional state agencies nationwide link their test result databases as soon as possible and issue a QR code for test-takers to display at all checkpoints.

Before that, in an online meeting with HCMC leaders on July 5, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam pointed out a need for HCMC to closely cooperate with other regions to strictly monitor entrances to and departures from the city, but to ensure a smooth conveyance of products and groceries.

In related news, after the third wholesales markets in HCMC – Thu Duc Wholesale Market – was ordered to suspend operations from 8am July 7 until all Covid-19 prevention conditions are met, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade has promised to do their best to regulate goods flow around the city.

Statistics reveal that the merchandise amount reaching HCMC saw a decrease to 6,000 tonnes per day, a drop of 3,000 tonnes compared to other times. Thanks to modern distribution methods and independence from wholesale produce markets, supermarkets and convenience stores will witness a sales rise of 50-100 percent in the upcoming time.

With a temporary close of wholesale markets, traders in traditional markets are instructed to continue their business activities via the Internet, telephone, and smart device.

At the same time, HCMC assigns three specific locations in Binh Chanh District, Cu Chi District, and Thu Duc City as transit points between the city and other provinces.

Here warehouse owners, shipping companies, and wholesalers can exchange truck drivers to continue transporting goods to the final destinations. These are also the place for loading and unloading merchandise, strictly observing social distance rules.

The HCMC Industry and Trade Department will collect updated information on operating goods selling points like traditional markets, convenience stores, supermarkets, large grocery stores of all districts and Thu Duc City. This useful information will then be published widely.

Meanwhile, this department is working with Saigon Co-op, Satra, Vissan and other modern distribution companies to prepare suitable locations as a selling point for traders when needed.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Thanh Tam